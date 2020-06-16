Amenities

4001 NE 122nd Ave Available 04/20/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home Near SEH and Image Elementary School - Welcome home to this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home with easy access to I-205 and SR 500. A lovely covered porch for long goodbyes or as cover on our rainy Pacific NW days This home boasts stylish archways throughout. The living room and dining room offer a large open space with a gas fireplace perfect for entertaining and holiday gatherings. Come enjoy the kitchen and breakfast nook with it's bay window allowing plenty of sunlight to fill the room. There is plenty of counter-top space for preparing meals, cabinetry for storage and an island with breakfast bar. The family room is off the breakfast nook with access to the backyard with its landscaping feature and stamped concrete patio. Great place to barbecue with plenty of room to socialize with guests. There is also concrete on the sides of the home offering a very clean look. A first floor laundry room with sink is located inside just off the 2 car garage. The bedrooms upstairs are spacious with double doored closets. The main bathroom has a tub/shower combo. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, garden tub with separate shower. For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing. $1750 Rent; $1750 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet. Renters insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR..

