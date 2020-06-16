All apartments in Vancouver
4001 NE 122nd Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:35 AM

4001 NE 122nd Ave

4001 Northeast 122nd Avenue · (360) 524-4994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4001 Northeast 122nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98682
Image

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4001 NE 122nd Ave · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1853 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4001 NE 122nd Ave Available 04/20/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home Near SEH and Image Elementary School - Welcome home to this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms home with easy access to I-205 and SR 500. A lovely covered porch for long goodbyes or as cover on our rainy Pacific NW days This home boasts stylish archways throughout. The living room and dining room offer a large open space with a gas fireplace perfect for entertaining and holiday gatherings. Come enjoy the kitchen and breakfast nook with it's bay window allowing plenty of sunlight to fill the room. There is plenty of counter-top space for preparing meals, cabinetry for storage and an island with breakfast bar. The family room is off the breakfast nook with access to the backyard with its landscaping feature and stamped concrete patio. Great place to barbecue with plenty of room to socialize with guests. There is also concrete on the sides of the home offering a very clean look. A first floor laundry room with sink is located inside just off the 2 car garage. The bedrooms upstairs are spacious with double doored closets. The main bathroom has a tub/shower combo. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, garden tub with separate shower. For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing. $1750 Rent; $1750 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet. Renters insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR..
(RLNE4620461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 NE 122nd Ave have any available units?
4001 NE 122nd Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 NE 122nd Ave have?
Some of 4001 NE 122nd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 NE 122nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4001 NE 122nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 NE 122nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4001 NE 122nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4001 NE 122nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4001 NE 122nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 4001 NE 122nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 NE 122nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 NE 122nd Ave have a pool?
No, 4001 NE 122nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4001 NE 122nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 4001 NE 122nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 NE 122nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 NE 122nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
