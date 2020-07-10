3510 NE 44th Street

All apartments in Vancouver
Location

3510 Northeast 44th Street, Vancouver, WA 98661
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nicely Maintained Single Level Home w/ Basement for Rent - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available or rent in mid July 2020. This nicely maintained home offers 877 sq.ft. of main floor living space, a 747 sq.ft. unfinished basement, and features:

* 2 bedrooms
* 1 bath
* Living room
* Dining room
* Laundry w/ Washer / Dryer
* Unfinished basement for storage
* Fenced Yard
* Deck / Patio
* Off Street Parking

This home is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before they're all rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings Mon-Thur 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30.

**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult
Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.

Lease Terms:
Residential Rental Agreement w/ 12 Month commitment period required.
Renter's Insurance required

Security Deposit Terms: $1,495.00
$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.

*Pet Terms:
This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).
There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE5917111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 NE 44th Street have any available units?
3510 NE 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 NE 44th Street have?
Some of 3510 NE 44th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 NE 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3510 NE 44th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 NE 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 NE 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3510 NE 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3510 NE 44th Street offers parking.
Does 3510 NE 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3510 NE 44th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 NE 44th Street have a pool?
No, 3510 NE 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3510 NE 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 3510 NE 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 NE 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 NE 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
