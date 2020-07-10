3510 NE 44th Street

Amenities

Nicely Maintained Single Level Home w/ Basement for Rent - Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available or rent in mid July 2020. This nicely maintained home offers 877 sq.ft. of main floor living space, a 747 sq.ft. unfinished basement, and features:



* 2 bedrooms

* 1 bath

* Living room

* Dining room

* Laundry w/ Washer / Dryer

* Unfinished basement for storage

* Fenced Yard

* Deck / Patio

* Off Street Parking



This home is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before they're all rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings Mon-Thur 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30.



**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult

Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.



Lease Terms:

Residential Rental Agreement w/ 12 Month commitment period required.

Renter's Insurance required



Security Deposit Terms: $1,495.00

$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.



*Pet Terms:

This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).

There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



(RLNE5917111)