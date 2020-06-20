Amenities

Charming 1 Bedroom Home In Downtown Vancouver for Rent - 3407 Grand Blvd - We are pleased to offer this Cozy house for lease. This home is available now0 and offers 640 square feet of living space and features:



* 1 Bedroom

* 1 Bath

* Kitchen

* Living room

* NEW Carpet

* Washer/Dryer hook ups

* Carport

* Located on a cul-de-sac



This home is located within the Vancouver School District and is within the following school boundaries:



Harney Elementary

Discovery Middle School

Hudsons Bay High School



This beautiful home will not be available for long, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Showings are available Mon-Thur 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30, simply call Premier Property Management at 360-546-1554



**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



* Available dates listed above are tentative and do NOT reflect actual move in dates



Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult

Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.



Lease Terms:

Residential Rental Agreement w/ 12 Month commitment period required.

Renter's insurance required.



Security Deposit Terms: $1,300.00

$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.



*Pet Terms:

This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).

There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth per pet.



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



(RLNE1870188)