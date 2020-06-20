All apartments in Vancouver
3407 Grand Blvd
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

3407 Grand Blvd

3407 Grand Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Grand Boulevard, Vancouver, WA 98661
Rose Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Charming 1 Bedroom Home In Downtown Vancouver for Rent - 3407 Grand Blvd - We are pleased to offer this Cozy house for lease. This home is available now0 and offers 640 square feet of living space and features:

* 1 Bedroom
* 1 Bath
* Kitchen
* Living room
* NEW Carpet
* Washer/Dryer hook ups
* Carport
* Located on a cul-de-sac

This home is located within the Vancouver School District and is within the following school boundaries:

Harney Elementary
Discovery Middle School
Hudsons Bay High School

This beautiful home will not be available for long, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Showings are available Mon-Thur 9:30-5 and Friday 9:30-4:30, simply call Premier Property Management at 360-546-1554

**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

* Available dates listed above are tentative and do NOT reflect actual move in dates

Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult
Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.

Lease Terms:
Residential Rental Agreement w/ 12 Month commitment period required.
Renter's insurance required.

Security Deposit Terms: $1,300.00
$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.

*Pet Terms:
This property will allow 1 small pet (Dog or Cat, 25lbs or less).
There is a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee, plus monthly pet rent of $25.00/mth per pet.

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE1870188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Grand Blvd have any available units?
3407 Grand Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Grand Blvd have?
Some of 3407 Grand Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Grand Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Grand Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Grand Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 Grand Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3407 Grand Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Grand Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3407 Grand Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Grand Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Grand Blvd have a pool?
No, 3407 Grand Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Grand Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3407 Grand Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Grand Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Grand Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
