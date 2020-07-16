All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

3309 Kauffman Ave.

3309 Kauffman Ave · (360) 574-3201 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3309 Kauffman Ave, Vancouver, WA 98660
Lincoln

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3309 Kauffman Ave. · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Newer One Bedroom Apartment in beautiful Downtown Vancouver WA - Newer spacious and open one bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. So many windows and light that makes this amazing.

Luxury vinyl flooring

Newer carpet in bedroom

Beautiful countertops and contemporary backsplash and light fixtures.

Washer and dryer in the unit

Please call our office at 360-574-3201 to schedule a viewing.

** Security Deposit includes a $300 non refundable Cleaning Fee

*** $199 Move in fee

Proof of Renters Liability Insurance required at move in.

By applying for this property, you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.

Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.

(RLNE5869891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3309 Kauffman Ave. have any available units?
3309 Kauffman Ave. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
Is 3309 Kauffman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Kauffman Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Kauffman Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Kauffman Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 3309 Kauffman Ave. offer parking?
No, 3309 Kauffman Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3309 Kauffman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3309 Kauffman Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Kauffman Ave. have a pool?
No, 3309 Kauffman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Kauffman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3309 Kauffman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Kauffman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 Kauffman Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3309 Kauffman Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3309 Kauffman Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

