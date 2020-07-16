3309 Kauffman Ave..

Amenities

Newer One Bedroom Apartment in beautiful Downtown Vancouver WA - Newer spacious and open one bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. So many windows and light that makes this amazing.



Luxury vinyl flooring



Newer carpet in bedroom



Beautiful countertops and contemporary backsplash and light fixtures.



Washer and dryer in the unit



Please call our office at 360-574-3201 to schedule a viewing.



** Security Deposit includes a $300 non refundable Cleaning Fee



*** $199 Move in fee



Proof of Renters Liability Insurance required at move in.



By applying for this property, you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.



Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.



(RLNE5869891)