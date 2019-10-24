All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2702 NE 130th Ct

2702 Northeast 130th Court · (360) 883-4881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2702 Northeast 130th Court, Vancouver, WA 98682
Landover - Sharmel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2702 NE 130th Ct · Avail. Jul 1

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2702 NE 130th Ct Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Traditional Style 2 Story 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home - This amazing home built in 2016 offers an open style Kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances, island, oven/range, pantry, dishwasher and granite counter tops. Hardwood floor downstairs, tiled floors in upstairs bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpet on stairs and upstairs floor. Master bedroom w/master bath. Upstairs Laundry room w/ hook ups. Home includes a covered backyard patio, fully fenced yard and double car garage. No Pets. No Smoking

Move-In Costs:

Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older
Rent: $1,875/month
Deposit: $2000
Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350
Renter's Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage)

Please call Tina at Real Property Management Vancouver (360) 883-4881 to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 NE 130th Ct have any available units?
2702 NE 130th Ct has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 NE 130th Ct have?
Some of 2702 NE 130th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 NE 130th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2702 NE 130th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 NE 130th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2702 NE 130th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 2702 NE 130th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2702 NE 130th Ct does offer parking.
Does 2702 NE 130th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 NE 130th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 NE 130th Ct have a pool?
No, 2702 NE 130th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2702 NE 130th Ct have accessible units?
No, 2702 NE 130th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 NE 130th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 NE 130th Ct has units with dishwashers.
