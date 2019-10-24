Amenities
2702 NE 130th Ct Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous Traditional Style 2 Story 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Home - This amazing home built in 2016 offers an open style Kitchen w/Stainless Steel appliances, island, oven/range, pantry, dishwasher and granite counter tops. Hardwood floor downstairs, tiled floors in upstairs bathrooms and wall-to-wall carpet on stairs and upstairs floor. Master bedroom w/master bath. Upstairs Laundry room w/ hook ups. Home includes a covered backyard patio, fully fenced yard and double car garage. No Pets. No Smoking
Move-In Costs:
Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older
Rent: $1,875/month
Deposit: $2000
Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350
Renter's Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage)
Please call Tina at Real Property Management Vancouver (360) 883-4881 to schedule a showing!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5848915)