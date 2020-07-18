All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2507 SE Blairmont Drive

2507 Southeast Blairmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2507 Southeast Blairmont Drive, Vancouver, WA 98683
Cascade Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Ranch in Cascade Park! - Well maintained ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room with vaulted ceilings and attached dining area. Family room and bright kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. EFA heat with A/C. Laundry room with washer/dryer included and great storage. Located near shopping and SR14. Double car garage with opener. All new windows and sliders in 2019 help with great heating and cooling energy efficiency. Fenced backyard with large covered patio and mature landscaping. Approx. 1704 sq. ft., built in 1979. SM PET NEGO *WC*

Rent: $1995 / $1900 Security Deposit / $399 Holding Deposit / $300 nonrefundable

We use an independent, third-party pet screening vendor for all our tenant prospects. To help ensure ALL of our residents understand our pet and animal-related policies we require EVERYONE to complete a third-party screening and review process regardless of having a pet or animal. This process ensures we have formalized pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments and accurate pet / animal records.
There is a nominal fee for a household pet screening Pet Profile. This is a separate charge from the rental application fee. There is no ($0) charge for an assistance animal accommodation request and no ($0) charge for a 'No Pet / Animal' profile. Please visit https://investwestmanagement.petscreening.com to get started.

While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re-locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

(RLNE5891160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

