2507 SE Blairmont Drive

3 Bedroom Ranch in Cascade Park! - Well maintained ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room with vaulted ceilings and attached dining area. Family room and bright kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. EFA heat with A/C. Laundry room with washer/dryer included and great storage. Located near shopping and SR14. Double car garage with opener. All new windows and sliders in 2019 help with great heating and cooling energy efficiency. Fenced backyard with large covered patio and mature landscaping. Approx. 1704 sq. ft., built in 1979. SM PET NEGO *WC*



Rent: $1995 / $1900 Security Deposit / $399 Holding Deposit / $300 nonrefundable



