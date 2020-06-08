2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel range

Beautiful 1 room 1 bathroom studio home- Vancouver WA - this beautiful spacious 1 bathroom Studio Home has it all.



This studio Home has a large living space, with amazing kitchen. This unit is a stand alone home at the end of a long driveway with convenient parking to the right of the home. This studio features, stainless steel full size fridge, full size stove, full size washer and dryer and a private patio.The electricity, water, and sewer are an additional $140.00 per month.



** Security deposit includes a $300 non refundable cleaning fee.



*** $199 Move in fee



Please call our office to schedule a viewing: (360) 574-3201



Proof of Renters Liability Insurance required at move in.



By applying for this property, you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.



Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will no be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.



No Cats Allowed



