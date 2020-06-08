All apartments in Vancouver
Find more places like 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B

2301 Northeast 86th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vancouver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2301 Northeast 86th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98664
Oakbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 1 room 1 bathroom studio home- Vancouver WA - this beautiful spacious 1 bathroom Studio Home has it all.

This studio Home has a large living space, with amazing kitchen. This unit is a stand alone home at the end of a long driveway with convenient parking to the right of the home. This studio features, stainless steel full size fridge, full size stove, full size washer and dryer and a private patio.The electricity, water, and sewer are an additional $140.00 per month.

** Security deposit includes a $300 non refundable cleaning fee.

*** $199 Move in fee

Please call our office to schedule a viewing: (360) 574-3201

Proof of Renters Liability Insurance required at move in.

By applying for this property, you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.

Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will no be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5817820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B have any available units?
2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B have?
Some of 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B does offer parking.
Does 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B have a pool?
No, 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 NE 86th Ave Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98684
Eight Towncenter
16900 SE 26th Dr
Vancouver, WA 98683
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St
Vancouver, WA 98661
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave
Vancouver, WA 98664
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave
Vancouver, WA 98665
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave
Vancouver, WA 98683
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd
Vancouver, WA 98664
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St
Vancouver, WA 98607

Similar Pages

Vancouver 1 BedroomsVancouver 2 Bedrooms
Vancouver Apartments with ParkingVancouver Dog Friendly Apartments
Vancouver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, OR
Salem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade ParkBagley DownsEsther Short
Fisher's Landing EastLandover SharmelFisher Mill Plain Fisher's Village
BenningtonRose Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark CollegeLewis & Clark College
Clackamas Community CollegeMt Hood Community College
Oregon Health & Science University