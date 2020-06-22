Amenities

2102 NE 153rd Ave Available 08/22/20 Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bedroom Home in the Sunrise Glen neighborhood of East Vancouver for lease - 2102 NE 153rd Ave - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available in August 2020. This home boasts 2,440 square feet of great living space and features:



*4 bedrooms

*2.5 bathrooms

*Kitchen w/Island

*Living room

*Family Room

*Formal Dining room

*Laundry room w/ Gas fireplace

*Large Fenced Backyard

*Forced air heating

*Master Bath w/double vanity

*Spacious 3 car garage



***THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS***



This home is located within the Evergreen School District and is within the following school boundaries:



Columbia Valley Elementary

Pacific Middle School

Evergreen High School.



This unit is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings M-F 9:30-5.



**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice



Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com



Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult

Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.



Lease Terms:

One (1) Year Residential Lease required.



Security Deposit Terms: $2,300.00

$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.



*Pet Terms:

Sorry, no pets allowed at this property.



Disclaimer:

Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.



(RLNE3191655)