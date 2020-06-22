All apartments in Vancouver
2102 NE 153rd Ave

2102 Northeast 153rd Avenue · (360) 546-1554 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2102 Northeast 153rd Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98684
Burton Evergreen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2102 NE 153rd Ave · Avail. Aug 22

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2102 NE 153rd Ave Available 08/22/20 Beautiful 2-Story 4 Bedroom Home in the Sunrise Glen neighborhood of East Vancouver for lease - 2102 NE 153rd Ave - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available in August 2020. This home boasts 2,440 square feet of great living space and features:

*4 bedrooms
*2.5 bathrooms
*Kitchen w/Island
*Living room
*Family Room
*Formal Dining room
*Laundry room w/ Gas fireplace
*Large Fenced Backyard
*Forced air heating
*Master Bath w/double vanity
*Spacious 3 car garage

***THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS***

This home is located within the Evergreen School District and is within the following school boundaries:

Columbia Valley Elementary
Pacific Middle School
Evergreen High School.

This unit is sure to lease quickly, so call Premier Property Management today to schedule a showing before it's rented! Simply call Premier at (360) 546-1554. We schedule showings M-F 9:30-5.

**Please Note: Terms and Availability Subject to Change without Notice

Also available online at www.premiervancouver.com

Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

Application required: $60.00 Non-Refundable Application Fee Applies per Adult
Please click "Apply Now" or visit www.premiervancouver.com to apply for the home and view our application criteria. All occupants 18 years of age or older are required to submit a rental application.

Lease Terms:
One (1) Year Residential Lease required.

Security Deposit Terms: $2,300.00
$350.00 of the security deposit listed above is a non-refundable move-in fee. The remainder is fully refundable. Deposit amount is on approved credit and may be increased depending upon qualification.

*Pet Terms:
Sorry, no pets allowed at this property.

Disclaimer:
Property amenities/features listed above are deemed reliable but are not guaranteed. Prospective applicants should verify all amenities/features to their satisfaction. Landlord is not liable for any typographical errors or mistakes in amenities/features listed.

(RLNE3191655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 NE 153rd Ave have any available units?
2102 NE 153rd Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
Is 2102 NE 153rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2102 NE 153rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 NE 153rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2102 NE 153rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 2102 NE 153rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2102 NE 153rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 2102 NE 153rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 NE 153rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 NE 153rd Ave have a pool?
No, 2102 NE 153rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2102 NE 153rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2102 NE 153rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 NE 153rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 NE 153rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 NE 153rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 NE 153rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
