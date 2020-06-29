909 North I Street #202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spectacular 2-Bedroom Condo In Stadium! - Offered By:

Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,950.00

Available: Now

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,950.00

W/S/G Monthly Fee: $100.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

Stately living & timeless tradition in Stadium District! 1,496 sqft 2 bed 2 bath level living. Controlled front entry & garage. Updated throughout, features include kitchen with stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, and granite countertops. Master bedroom with walk-in closet & seating area, balcony access from the master suite. Comfortable Gas heat, A/C and fireplace. Storage in the unit including built in cabinets and additional storage locker. Reserved parking in the garage.



Our pet policy allows for 1 pet, 25 Lbs max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on "start my application". Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



