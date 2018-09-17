All apartments in Tacoma
805 S Steele St
805 S Steele St

805 South Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 South Steele Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
805 S Steele St Available 03/01/19 Quiet 6th Ave Neighborhood - Well cared for home just south of 6th Ave. Ready for rent on 3/1. Awesome fenced in back yard with raised gardening beds already in place. Idyllic for summer time barbecues, with just the right amount of shade. One bedroom down and two up with a master suite. Den area off the kitchen and mudroom off the back door. NO CATS. Dogs limited by breed, age and weight. One dog limit. Pet fee. To request a showing you must complete and submit the short form located at:
No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 S Steele St have any available units?
805 S Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 805 S Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
805 S Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 S Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 S Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 805 S Steele St offer parking?
No, 805 S Steele St does not offer parking.
Does 805 S Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 S Steele St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 S Steele St have a pool?
No, 805 S Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 805 S Steele St have accessible units?
No, 805 S Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 805 S Steele St have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 S Steele St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 S Steele St have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 S Steele St does not have units with air conditioning.
