Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6247 28th St. NE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

6247 28th St. NE

6247 28th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6247 28th Street Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Lovely home! Section 8 and Pets OK! - Property Id: 132332

Lovely home in Northeast Tacoma with plenty of parking! Conveniently located to bars, shopping, restaurants, the University of Washington Tacoma (has a bus line on 509), St. Joseph Hospital, and to the I-5 and WA-18 highways. Perfect location for commuting! Available 4/1/2020 - 5/1/2020.

Other:
Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for maintaining the yard.
Hooked up for Comcast Cable and Internet.
Appliances: Washer, Dryer, Newer Stainless steel Range/Oven, Refrigerator.
$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet and $50 monthly pet fee per pet.

Requirements:

Minimum 1-year lease.
Minimum $5000 Gross income.
Section 8 OK! Voucher will be considered in lieu of income requirement.
Security Deposit: $2000
Each adult must pass background and credit check. $45 Fee Each.
No previous evictions.

First Month's Rent + Security Deposit totaling $3600 + Pet Fees due when signing the lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132332
Property Id 132332

(RLNE5620175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6247 28th St. NE have any available units?
6247 28th St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6247 28th St. NE have?
Some of 6247 28th St. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6247 28th St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
6247 28th St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6247 28th St. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6247 28th St. NE is pet friendly.
Does 6247 28th St. NE offer parking?
Yes, 6247 28th St. NE offers parking.
Does 6247 28th St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6247 28th St. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6247 28th St. NE have a pool?
No, 6247 28th St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 6247 28th St. NE have accessible units?
No, 6247 28th St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6247 28th St. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6247 28th St. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
