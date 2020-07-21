6247 28th St. NE

Amenities
Lovely home! Section 8 and Pets OK! - Property Id: 132332
Lovely home in Northeast Tacoma with plenty of parking! Conveniently located to bars, shopping, restaurants, the University of Washington Tacoma (has a bus line on 509), St. Joseph Hospital, and to the I-5 and WA-18 highways. Perfect location for commuting! Available 4/1/2020 - 5/1/2020.
Other:
Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for maintaining the yard.
Hooked up for Comcast Cable and Internet.
Appliances: Washer, Dryer, Newer Stainless steel Range/Oven, Refrigerator.
$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet and $50 monthly pet fee per pet.
Requirements:
Minimum 1-year lease.
Minimum $5000 Gross income.
Section 8 OK! Voucher will be considered in lieu of income requirement.
Security Deposit: $2000
Each adult must pass background and credit check. $45 Fee Each.
No previous evictions.
First Month's Rent + Security Deposit totaling $3600 + Pet Fees due when signing the lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132332
