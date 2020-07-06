6219 N 23rd

Amenities

North End 3 bdrm, 2 bath $1850 discounted rent! - 1972 rambler with Master suite (3/4 bath and walk-in closet), plus 2 more bedrooms and a family bathroom. 1408 sq ft of living space and a 462 sq ft attached double garage! Upgrades include: Newer laminate floors & carpet, granite counter tops, updated vanities & fixtures in the bathrooms, newer efficient furnace, fresh paint!! Home includes a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with a fireplace off the kitchen. Sliding glass door in kitchen leads to fully fenced back yard, patio and storage shed! Separate utility room, double garage. $1995 BASE rent will be discounted to $1895 if all monies due ar paid in full by midnight on the first of each month, $1900 deposit, no pets please. Nearby Schools: Skyline elementary, Truman Middle and Wilson High School. ... Please call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for more information or to schedule a time to view this lovely home. You can also view our rental criteria and submit an application at www.SandcoProperties.com. Applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis. 1 year lease.



