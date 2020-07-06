All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 6219 N 23rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6219 N 23rd
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

6219 N 23rd

6219 North 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6219 North 23rd Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North End 3 bdrm, 2 bath $1850 discounted rent! - 1972 rambler with Master suite (3/4 bath and walk-in closet), plus 2 more bedrooms and a family bathroom. 1408 sq ft of living space and a 462 sq ft attached double garage! Upgrades include: Newer laminate floors & carpet, granite counter tops, updated vanities & fixtures in the bathrooms, newer efficient furnace, fresh paint!! Home includes a formal living room, formal dining room, family room with a fireplace off the kitchen. Sliding glass door in kitchen leads to fully fenced back yard, patio and storage shed! Separate utility room, double garage. $1995 BASE rent will be discounted to $1895 if all monies due ar paid in full by midnight on the first of each month, $1900 deposit, no pets please. Nearby Schools: Skyline elementary, Truman Middle and Wilson High School. ... Please call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for more information or to schedule a time to view this lovely home. You can also view our rental criteria and submit an application at www.SandcoProperties.com. Applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis. 1 year lease.

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes ... 1: Our Rental Criteria can be found at http://www.sandcoproperties.com/rental-criteria/ ... 2: City of Tacoma Website: https://www.cityoftacoma.org/cms/one.aspx?pageId=163295 ... 3: Local code enforcement action relating to the property = No ... 4: Findings or settlements related to housing discrimination against the landlord in pursuant to TMC 1.29 = No ... 5: Website address to the Washington Secretary of State for the purposes of registering to vote or changing address if already register to vote - https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/register.aspx

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5334572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6219 N 23rd have any available units?
6219 N 23rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6219 N 23rd have?
Some of 6219 N 23rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6219 N 23rd currently offering any rent specials?
6219 N 23rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 N 23rd pet-friendly?
No, 6219 N 23rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6219 N 23rd offer parking?
Yes, 6219 N 23rd offers parking.
Does 6219 N 23rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 N 23rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 N 23rd have a pool?
No, 6219 N 23rd does not have a pool.
Does 6219 N 23rd have accessible units?
No, 6219 N 23rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 N 23rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6219 N 23rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus