611 N G St B

Amenities

all utils included parking internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking internet access

Fully furnished 1 bedroom in historic Stadium District near to hot new restaurants, Stadium Thirftway, OrangeTheory, easy commute to Mary Bridge Children's Hospitals, beautiful parks and so much more. All utilities included in rent: electricity, water, sewer, garbage, recycling and dedicated WIFI. Off street parking. Short term leases optional. In the daylight basement of beautiful home. NO PETS. Off street parking all lawn maintenance done by owners. Must do credit check, have 600+ credit score, have 3X the rent in verifiable income.