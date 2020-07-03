All apartments in Tacoma
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4815 S. Mullen St
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

4815 S. Mullen St

4815 South Mullen Street · No Longer Available
Location

4815 South Mullen Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Looking for that WOW factor? Look no further - - Stunning newly remodeled 4 bd / 2 ba home with gorgeous hardwood laminate flooring, beautiful stainless-steel appliances, new countertops, new cabinets, new hanging light fixtures, new carpet... brand new house! This lot offers a fully fenced back yard with 2-part deck and stairs to lead out into the backyard great for entertaining. *This home is staged furniture is not included.

Rent: $1,895.00 and Deposit is $1,850.00.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE5452576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 S. Mullen St have any available units?
4815 S. Mullen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4815 S. Mullen St have?
Some of 4815 S. Mullen St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 S. Mullen St currently offering any rent specials?
4815 S. Mullen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 S. Mullen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 S. Mullen St is pet friendly.
Does 4815 S. Mullen St offer parking?
No, 4815 S. Mullen St does not offer parking.
Does 4815 S. Mullen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 S. Mullen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 S. Mullen St have a pool?
No, 4815 S. Mullen St does not have a pool.
Does 4815 S. Mullen St have accessible units?
No, 4815 S. Mullen St does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 S. Mullen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 S. Mullen St does not have units with dishwashers.

