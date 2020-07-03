4815 S. Mullen St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for that WOW factor? Look no further - - Stunning newly remodeled 4 bd / 2 ba home with gorgeous hardwood laminate flooring, beautiful stainless-steel appliances, new countertops, new cabinets, new hanging light fixtures, new carpet... brand new house! This lot offers a fully fenced back yard with 2-part deck and stairs to lead out into the backyard great for entertaining. *This home is staged furniture is not included.



Rent: $1,895.00 and Deposit is $1,850.00.



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



(RLNE5452576)