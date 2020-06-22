All apartments in Tacoma
4612 South K Street

Location

4612 South K Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 full bath two story home. Wonderful laminate flooring throughout, new carpet in bedrooms. Open concept living room/kitchen. Wonderful kitchen island with granite countertops, large pantry, upgraded new stainless steel appliances with microwave. Fridge with ice and water. Large mud room or study. Full bath and one bedroom downstairs. 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom with 2 closets and full master bath with dual sinks. Great back porch. Alley or road parking!! Small basement storage!!! Available NOW !!!!!!!This Home is a Must See!!!

*** 6 MONTH LEASE ***
Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Gas: PSE
Water: TPU
Refuse:TPU
Sewer: TPU
Heating:GFA

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$200 Non-Refundable Caret Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $4300

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 South K Street have any available units?
4612 South K Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 South K Street have?
Some of 4612 South K Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 South K Street currently offering any rent specials?
4612 South K Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 South K Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4612 South K Street is pet friendly.
Does 4612 South K Street offer parking?
Yes, 4612 South K Street does offer parking.
Does 4612 South K Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 South K Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 South K Street have a pool?
No, 4612 South K Street does not have a pool.
Does 4612 South K Street have accessible units?
No, 4612 South K Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 South K Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 South K Street does not have units with dishwashers.
