4612 South K Street

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 full bath two story home. Wonderful laminate flooring throughout, new carpet in bedrooms. Open concept living room/kitchen. Wonderful kitchen island with granite countertops, large pantry, upgraded new stainless steel appliances with microwave. Fridge with ice and water. Large mud room or study. Full bath and one bedroom downstairs. 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom with 2 closets and full master bath with dual sinks. Great back porch. Alley or road parking!! Small basement storage!!! Available NOW !!!!!!!This Home is a Must See!!!



*** 6 MONTH LEASE ***

Utilities:

Electric: TPU

Gas: PSE

Water: TPU

Refuse:TPU

Sewer: TPU

Heating:GFA



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee



$200 Non-Refundable Caret Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $4300



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

