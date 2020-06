Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NORTH TACOMA Proctor Area Craftsman Home - So Cute and Spacious!

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home near N. 30th & Stevens is available now!

Large Eat in kitchen.

Laundry area with bonus space for storage, crafts, sewing, etc.

Two generously sized bedrooms.

Over-sized detached garage and covered patio.

Adult pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet fee and Renter's insurance required.

No smoking inside or outside. Thank you.



(RLNE4153933)