440 St. Helens Ave #205.

Amenities
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Condo, Convenient Location, Controlled Access Building - Bright and sunny 2 bedroom condo in charming controlled access building! Great location, close to all that downtown has to offer. Open floor plan with plenty of light, bonus workspace area in living room! Nicely designed kitchen with breakfast bar for informal dining. Two generous-sized bedrooms, master bedroom with walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit. Water, sewer and garbage, plus one reserved uncovered parking space included in rent. Small pet possible with prior approval, additional deposit and fees.
COMMUNITY NAME: 440 St Helen's Condominium
YEAR BUILT: 1969
SCHOOLS
Elementary: McCarver | Middle/Jr High: Tenant to verify | High: Stadium
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
1 Reserved Uncovered Parking Space
HEATING
Electric
UTILITIES INCLUDED
Water | Sewer | Trash
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1495 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY
• Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.)
• Pets must be over 2 years old, dogs and cats must be spayed or neutered
• No aggressive dog breeds
• Other restrictions may apply
PET POLICY – Pets Accepted | Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
• Pet is possible with prior approval
• Pet must be over 2 years old
• Pet must neutered or spayed
• Pet must be and under 30lbs
• No aggressive breeds
• Other restrictions may apply
• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.
EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties
(RLNE5881338)