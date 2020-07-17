All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

440 St. Helens Ave #205

440 Saint Helens Avenue · (425) 458-4263
Location

440 Saint Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 440 St. Helens Ave #205 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Very Nice 2 Bedroom Condo, Convenient Location, Controlled Access Building - Bright and sunny 2 bedroom condo in charming controlled access building! Great location, close to all that downtown has to offer. Open floor plan with plenty of light, bonus workspace area in living room! Nicely designed kitchen with breakfast bar for informal dining. Two generous-sized bedrooms, master bedroom with walk in closet. Washer and dryer in unit. Water, sewer and garbage, plus one reserved uncovered parking space included in rent. Small pet possible with prior approval, additional deposit and fees.

COMMUNITY NAME: 440 St Helen's Condominium

YEAR BUILT: 1969

SCHOOLS
Elementary: McCarver | Middle/Jr High: Tenant to verify | High: Stadium

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
1 Reserved Uncovered Parking Space

HEATING
Electric

UTILITIES INCLUDED
Water | Sewer | Trash

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1495 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY
• Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.)
• Pets must be over 2 years old, dogs and cats must be spayed or neutered
• No aggressive dog breeds
• Other restrictions may apply

PET POLICY – Pets Accepted | Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
• Pet is possible with prior approval
• Pet must be over 2 years old
• Pet must neutered or spayed
• Pet must be and under 30lbs
• No aggressive breeds
• Other restrictions may apply
• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

(RLNE5881338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

