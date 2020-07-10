All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

4025 S. Park Ave

4025 South Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4025 South Park Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Spacious 1 bed/ 1 bath home with fully fenced yard!! 4025 S Park Ave!! - This lovely home is located in Tacoma and has a 1-bed room and 1 bathroom. The home also has a fully finished basement! There is a full washer and dryer! The yard is also fully fenced. Pets welcome under 20 lbs with pet fee! The owner must approve with a $250 dollar pet fee! First $1095 & Deposit $1095 required upon move in. App $50. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!

For all applications please see our website and apply online www.bci-properties.com and submit to managers@bciprop.com with a copy of ID & Social, proof of income, as well as the screening fee which can be done online as well.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2778234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 S. Park Ave have any available units?
4025 S. Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 4025 S. Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4025 S. Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 S. Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 S. Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4025 S. Park Ave offer parking?
No, 4025 S. Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4025 S. Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4025 S. Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 S. Park Ave have a pool?
No, 4025 S. Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4025 S. Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 4025 S. Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 S. Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 S. Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4025 S. Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4025 S. Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

