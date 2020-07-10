Amenities

Spacious 1 bed/ 1 bath home with fully fenced yard!! 4025 S Park Ave!! - This lovely home is located in Tacoma and has a 1-bed room and 1 bathroom. The home also has a fully finished basement! There is a full washer and dryer! The yard is also fully fenced. Pets welcome under 20 lbs with pet fee! The owner must approve with a $250 dollar pet fee! First $1095 & Deposit $1095 required upon move in. App $50. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!



For all applications please see our website and apply online www.bci-properties.com and submit to managers@bciprop.com with a copy of ID & Social, proof of income, as well as the screening fee which can be done online as well.



