3823 S G St # 1/2

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking

Charming three bedroom in a triplex near Lincoln Park



This lovely second floor three bedroom one bathroom triplex features a fully equipped kitchen with a double sink, electric range/oven, refrigerator, and original countertops. Washer and dryer are included.



Other features include both carpet and laminate floors, a Spanish influenced archway in the living area, and a unique attic style ceiling. The bathroom has a bathtub and shower combination.



Off-street parking.



Conveniently located off the popular 38th street which is a few miles from I-5 exits! Within walking distance of Lincoln high school. Excellent public transportation access with bus stops 45 and 54 close by.



Near multiple stores and restaurants including Safeway, 24-hour fitness, Starbucks, Walgreens and many more!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no pets allowed.



Contact us today to learn more.



We look forward to connecting!



Mynd Management

License #02014508



Working with Mynd, you get:

*A fast online application process

*A resident mobile application to request service in the home

*Electronic rental payments

*Budget-friendly renters insurance



(RLNE4549428)