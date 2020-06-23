All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3823 S G St # 1/2

3823 S G St · No Longer Available
Location

3823 S G St, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
Charming three bedroom in a triplex near Lincoln Park

This lovely second floor three bedroom one bathroom triplex features a fully equipped kitchen with a double sink, electric range/oven, refrigerator, and original countertops. Washer and dryer are included.

Other features include both carpet and laminate floors, a Spanish influenced archway in the living area, and a unique attic style ceiling. The bathroom has a bathtub and shower combination.

Off-street parking.

Conveniently located off the popular 38th street which is a few miles from I-5 exits! Within walking distance of Lincoln high school. Excellent public transportation access with bus stops 45 and 54 close by.

Near multiple stores and restaurants including Safeway, 24-hour fitness, Starbucks, Walgreens and many more!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4549428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3823 S G St # 1/2 have any available units?
3823 S G St # 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3823 S G St # 1/2 have?
Some of 3823 S G St # 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3823 S G St # 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
3823 S G St # 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3823 S G St # 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 3823 S G St # 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3823 S G St # 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 3823 S G St # 1/2 does offer parking.
Does 3823 S G St # 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3823 S G St # 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3823 S G St # 1/2 have a pool?
No, 3823 S G St # 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 3823 S G St # 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 3823 S G St # 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3823 S G St # 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3823 S G St # 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
