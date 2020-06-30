All apartments in Tacoma
3530 Inverness Dr NE
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

3530 Inverness Dr NE

3530 Inverness Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3530 Inverness Drive Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable Northshore Home - Application Pending:

This lovely 2 story home is now available! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a parquet entry, living room with vaulted ceiling, separate dining room, large family room with brick fireplace, pantry off kitchen, newer countertops, all appliances including a full size washer and dryer, gas heat, gas hot water, two car garage and plenty of storage! Nearby schools include Meeker Middle school as well as Crescent Heights Elementary school, Close to Northshore Golf Course, Browns Point and Dash Point. Easy access to downtown Tacoma.

18 month lease required.

James@HavenRent.com

#1080

(RLNE5192482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Inverness Dr NE have any available units?
3530 Inverness Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Inverness Dr NE have?
Some of 3530 Inverness Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Inverness Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Inverness Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Inverness Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3530 Inverness Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 3530 Inverness Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Inverness Dr NE offers parking.
Does 3530 Inverness Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3530 Inverness Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Inverness Dr NE have a pool?
No, 3530 Inverness Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Inverness Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3530 Inverness Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Inverness Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Inverness Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.

