3530 Inverness Dr NE

Desirable Northshore Home



This lovely 2 story home is now available! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a parquet entry, living room with vaulted ceiling, separate dining room, large family room with brick fireplace, pantry off kitchen, newer countertops, all appliances including a full size washer and dryer, gas heat, gas hot water, two car garage and plenty of storage! Nearby schools include Meeker Middle school as well as Crescent Heights Elementary school, Close to Northshore Golf Course, Browns Point and Dash Point. Easy access to downtown Tacoma.



18 month lease required.



