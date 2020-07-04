All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 2912 South D Street - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2912 South D Street - A
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:37 AM

2912 South D Street - A

2912 South D Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
New Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2912 South D Street, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beatiful downtown Tacoma view! 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex. Lower level with new carpets and vinyl flooring. Fenced yard with backdoor entrance and front gate. Walking distance to Downtown Tacoma and University of Washington Tacoma campus and walking distance to Sounder Light Rail to Seattle.
Located close to everything! Seconds to I-5 North or South, minutes from Highway 16 (Gig Harbor), Highway 18 (Auburn) and Highway 512 (Puyallup).

MOVE IN Information: $40 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $1325.00. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. We also require a background check. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. NO PETS

Contact Tiffany at 253-722-3438 or Email sbmtproperties@gmail.com
* *Tiffany is a licensed Real Estate Agent in the state of Washington
Beatiful downtown Tacoma view! 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex. Lower level with new carpets and vinyl flooring. Fenced yard with backdoor entrance and front gate. Walking distance to Downtown Tacoma and University of Washington Tacoma campus and walking distance to Sounder Light Rail to Seattle.
Located close to everything! Seconds to I-5 North or South, minutes from Highway 16 (Gig Harbor), Highway 18 (Auburn) and Highway 512 (Puyallup).

MOVE IN Information: $40 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $1200.00. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. We also require a background check. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. NO PETS

Contact Tiffany at 253-722-3438 or Email sbmtproperties@gmail.com
* *Tiffany is a licensed Real Estate Agent in the state of Washington

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 South D Street - A have any available units?
2912 South D Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 South D Street - A have?
Some of 2912 South D Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 South D Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
2912 South D Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 South D Street - A pet-friendly?
No, 2912 South D Street - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2912 South D Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 2912 South D Street - A offers parking.
Does 2912 South D Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 South D Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 South D Street - A have a pool?
No, 2912 South D Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 2912 South D Street - A have accessible units?
No, 2912 South D Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 South D Street - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 South D Street - A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus