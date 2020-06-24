2312 S J St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

This adorable home has been completely updated. Plush carpet and new paint throughout. All brand new appliances. This home is beautiful. This rambler has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Very open living room and kitchen. The washer and dryer are at the back of the home in their own laundry room. Large backyard for BBQ's in the summer. Plus, private parking in the gated backyard too, no need to hunt for spots on the street. Located directly across the street from McCarver Park and two blocks away from St. Joseph Medical Center. This home is a must see! Call to schedule your appointment today, this home will not last long.