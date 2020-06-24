All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2312 S J St

2312 South J Street · No Longer Available
Location

2312 South J Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
This adorable home has been completely updated. Plush carpet and new paint throughout. All brand new appliances. This home is beautiful. This rambler has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Very open living room and kitchen. The washer and dryer are at the back of the home in their own laundry room. Large backyard for BBQ's in the summer. Plus, private parking in the gated backyard too, no need to hunt for spots on the street. Located directly across the street from McCarver Park and two blocks away from St. Joseph Medical Center. This home is a must see! Call to schedule your appointment today, this home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 S J St have any available units?
2312 S J St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 S J St have?
Some of 2312 S J St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 S J St currently offering any rent specials?
2312 S J St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 S J St pet-friendly?
No, 2312 S J St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2312 S J St offer parking?
Yes, 2312 S J St offers parking.
Does 2312 S J St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 S J St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 S J St have a pool?
No, 2312 S J St does not have a pool.
Does 2312 S J St have accessible units?
No, 2312 S J St does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 S J St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 S J St has units with dishwashers.
