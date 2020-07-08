2164 Yakima Court.

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

This beautiful downtown Tacoma 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,126 sq ft town home has a great open floor plan. Main floor has a spacious kitchen with tile counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. 10ft ceilings. Custom shelving unit and TV wall mount remain with the town home. Two car garage. Conveniently located to I-5 means easy access to shopping, entertainment, parks, dining and Highways and interstates. $1500 security deposit. Non-refundable admin fee of $150. $500 refundable deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. No vicious breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 credit score required for consideration. Bills in collections or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in rejection of application,