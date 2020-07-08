All apartments in Tacoma
Location

2164 Yakima Court, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
This beautiful downtown Tacoma 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,126 sq ft town home has a great open floor plan. Main floor has a spacious kitchen with tile counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. 10ft ceilings. Custom shelving unit and TV wall mount remain with the town home. Two car garage. Conveniently located to I-5 means easy access to shopping, entertainment, parks, dining and Highways and interstates. $1500 security deposit. Non-refundable admin fee of $150. $500 refundable deposit for up to two pets under 25 lbs. No vicious breeds. Renters insurance required. 600 credit score required for consideration. Bills in collections or other evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or other evidence of poor rental history may result in rejection of application,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2164 Yakima Court have any available units?
2164 Yakima Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2164 Yakima Court have?
Some of 2164 Yakima Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2164 Yakima Court currently offering any rent specials?
2164 Yakima Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2164 Yakima Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2164 Yakima Court is pet friendly.
Does 2164 Yakima Court offer parking?
Yes, 2164 Yakima Court offers parking.
Does 2164 Yakima Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2164 Yakima Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2164 Yakima Court have a pool?
No, 2164 Yakima Court does not have a pool.
Does 2164 Yakima Court have accessible units?
No, 2164 Yakima Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2164 Yakima Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2164 Yakima Court does not have units with dishwashers.

