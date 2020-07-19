1951 East 66th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath rambler home! Complete with 1,070 sqft of living space, fenced backyard, and one car garage with built-in storage! Nestled in a neighborhood with easy access to local freeways for commuting and travel! Minutes from several parks and outdoor entertainment that the Northwest as to offer! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!



Step inside the great living room and notice the neutral paint and flooring for easy cleaning and decorating. The fantastic kitchen features wood cabinets, nice sized pantry, eat-in dining area and slider door for access to the outside. The large, fully-fenced backyard is perfect for BBQ's and gatherings.



Down a short hall are the 3 bedrooms and hall bathroom. The master bedroom boasts its own en suite half bath.



A convenient closet laundry is all ready to go with washer & dryer hook-ups and shelf for added storage. The one car garage has built-in shelving for even more storage.



Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 1/29/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

