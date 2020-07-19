All apartments in Tacoma
1951 East 66th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1951 East 66th Street

1951 East 66th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1951 East 66th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath rambler home! Complete with 1,070 sqft of living space, fenced backyard, and one car garage with built-in storage! Nestled in a neighborhood with easy access to local freeways for commuting and travel! Minutes from several parks and outdoor entertainment that the Northwest as to offer! Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today!

Step inside the great living room and notice the neutral paint and flooring for easy cleaning and decorating. The fantastic kitchen features wood cabinets, nice sized pantry, eat-in dining area and slider door for access to the outside. The large, fully-fenced backyard is perfect for BBQ's and gatherings.

Down a short hall are the 3 bedrooms and hall bathroom. The master bedroom boasts its own en suite half bath.

A convenient closet laundry is all ready to go with washer & dryer hook-ups and shelf for added storage. The one car garage has built-in shelving for even more storage.

Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 1/29/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

