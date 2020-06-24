1825 N Bennett St

Amenities

Yesteryear Neighborhood - Very Charming, 1960's Dreamy north end neighborhood. Pride of Ownership very obvious on this street and the surrounding blocks. Walking distance to Wilson High School. Popular location. Unique set up, as alleyways in this are fully paved. Home is in great condition and has been well cared for. Very comfortable feel. Beautiful landscaping w/sprinklers, large back patio w/fp, fully fenced backyd, hardwood red and white oak floors refinished in 2014, newer gas furnace. Semi-finished basement. Only two Owners for this home. NO CATS, Single Small dog restricted by breed, age and weight. **To receive a call for a showing you must complete the showing request form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4690915)