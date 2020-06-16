Amenities

1016 N Steele St Available 07/03/20 3 Bd/1.5 Bath Craftsman North End Home - This beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bath multi-level home has lots of character and natural light. The kitchen has granite tile counter tops, shaker cabinets & stainless-steel appliances! Bathrooms have recently been remodeled. This home includes a large unfinished basement with a full-size washer & dryer with a lot of storage. Energy efficient vinyl double pain windows. Very spacious fully fenced yard with multiple decks. The 2-car detached garage includes a large shop and additional storage. Hwy16, 705 and I-5 are all nearby and JBLM is only 14 miles away.



HOME FEATURES:

Ceramic Tile, Carpet and Hardwood flooring through-out

Electric Heating

Plenty of Parking Front and Back

674 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement

585 Sq Ft Detached 2 car garage w/Large Shop



Community Features:

Walking distance to 6th Ave

Shopping, Restaurants & Nightlife Nearby

Downtown nearby offering Museums, Theaters, Brewery District, & UofW Extension



The Basics:

Application Link: https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/

Lease Term: One Year Minimum

Pets Policy: Dogs and Cats

Utilities are not included with Rent

Tenant responsible for yard maintenance



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

Application processing time is 1-3 business days.

Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

$50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

Renters Insurance required

Deposit: $2300 ($550 NR Cleaning Fee)

$35 monthly pet fee + 1x $250 additional deposit per pet (if applicable)

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.



(RLNE4938445)