Amenities
1016 N Steele St Available 07/03/20 3 Bd/1.5 Bath Craftsman North End Home - This beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bath multi-level home has lots of character and natural light. The kitchen has granite tile counter tops, shaker cabinets & stainless-steel appliances! Bathrooms have recently been remodeled. This home includes a large unfinished basement with a full-size washer & dryer with a lot of storage. Energy efficient vinyl double pain windows. Very spacious fully fenced yard with multiple decks. The 2-car detached garage includes a large shop and additional storage. Hwy16, 705 and I-5 are all nearby and JBLM is only 14 miles away.
HOME FEATURES:
Ceramic Tile, Carpet and Hardwood flooring through-out
Electric Heating
Plenty of Parking Front and Back
674 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement
585 Sq Ft Detached 2 car garage w/Large Shop
Community Features:
Walking distance to 6th Ave
Shopping, Restaurants & Nightlife Nearby
Downtown nearby offering Museums, Theaters, Brewery District, & UofW Extension
The Basics:
Application Link: https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/
Lease Term: One Year Minimum
Pets Policy: Dogs and Cats
Utilities are not included with Rent
Tenant responsible for yard maintenance
IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
Application processing time is 1-3 business days.
Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
$50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
Renters Insurance required
Deposit: $2300 ($550 NR Cleaning Fee)
$35 monthly pet fee + 1x $250 additional deposit per pet (if applicable)
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.
(RLNE4938445)