Tacoma, WA
1016 N Steele St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1016 N Steele St

1016 North Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

1016 North Steele Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
media room
1016 N Steele St Available 07/03/20 3 Bd/1.5 Bath Craftsman North End Home - This beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bath multi-level home has lots of character and natural light. The kitchen has granite tile counter tops, shaker cabinets & stainless-steel appliances! Bathrooms have recently been remodeled. This home includes a large unfinished basement with a full-size washer & dryer with a lot of storage. Energy efficient vinyl double pain windows. Very spacious fully fenced yard with multiple decks. The 2-car detached garage includes a large shop and additional storage. Hwy16, 705 and I-5 are all nearby and JBLM is only 14 miles away.

HOME FEATURES:
Ceramic Tile, Carpet and Hardwood flooring through-out
Electric Heating
Plenty of Parking Front and Back
674 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement
585 Sq Ft Detached 2 car garage w/Large Shop

Community Features:
Walking distance to 6th Ave
Shopping, Restaurants & Nightlife Nearby
Downtown nearby offering Museums, Theaters, Brewery District, & UofW Extension

The Basics:
Application Link: https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/
Lease Term: One Year Minimum
Pets Policy: Dogs and Cats
Utilities are not included with Rent
Tenant responsible for yard maintenance

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
Application processing time is 1-3 business days.
Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
$50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
Renters Insurance required
Deposit: $2300 ($550 NR Cleaning Fee)
$35 monthly pet fee + 1x $250 additional deposit per pet (if applicable)
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

(RLNE4938445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 N Steele St have any available units?
1016 N Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 N Steele St have?
Some of 1016 N Steele St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 N Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
1016 N Steele St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 N Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 N Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 1016 N Steele St offer parking?
Yes, 1016 N Steele St does offer parking.
Does 1016 N Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 N Steele St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 N Steele St have a pool?
No, 1016 N Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 1016 N Steele St have accessible units?
No, 1016 N Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 N Steele St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 N Steele St has units with dishwashers.
