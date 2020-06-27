20004 Wallingford Ave N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Spacious 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Shoreline - Available now is this very spacious home in the beautiful city of Shoreline.

This splendidly newly remodeled home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on more than 1700 sq ft. of living space.

It has a large living room with a seperate family room and dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless

steel sink and newer appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. This home also comes with newer

blinds and lighting, remodeled bathrooms and has laundry room area equipped with washer/dryer. It also has a

large front yard with plenty of shade in the back of the home for outdoor cooking and family gatherings. This

home is centrally located close to shopping centers, schools, parks, lake and convenient access to 5 and 405

freeways. This home can also be rented as a duplex with one unit having 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and the

other with 1 bedroom 1 bath or can be rented altogether. You can contact our office for more details.

This home may not last long. Rent $2400 Deposit $2400. Small pets maybe considered with $500 pet deposit plus

$25 pet rent per pet max 2. For more details or showing availability please call 425.527.6556 or email ttaylor@sevynpm.co.



This home has been presented to you by Sevyn & Co. Real Estate and Property Management.



(RLNE5029847)