Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

20004 Wallingford Ave N.

20004 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

20004 Wallingford Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Echo Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very Spacious 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Shoreline - Available now is this very spacious home in the beautiful city of Shoreline.
This splendidly newly remodeled home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on more than 1700 sq ft. of living space.
It has a large living room with a seperate family room and dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless
steel sink and newer appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. This home also comes with newer
blinds and lighting, remodeled bathrooms and has laundry room area equipped with washer/dryer. It also has a
large front yard with plenty of shade in the back of the home for outdoor cooking and family gatherings. This
home is centrally located close to shopping centers, schools, parks, lake and convenient access to 5 and 405
freeways. This home can also be rented as a duplex with one unit having 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and the
other with 1 bedroom 1 bath or can be rented altogether. You can contact our office for more details.
This home may not last long. Rent $2400 Deposit $2400. Small pets maybe considered with $500 pet deposit plus
$25 pet rent per pet max 2. For more details or showing availability please call 425.527.6556 or email ttaylor@sevynpm.co.

This home has been presented to you by Sevyn & Co. Real Estate and Property Management.

(RLNE5029847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20004 Wallingford Ave N. have any available units?
20004 Wallingford Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 20004 Wallingford Ave N. have?
Some of 20004 Wallingford Ave N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20004 Wallingford Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
20004 Wallingford Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20004 Wallingford Ave N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20004 Wallingford Ave N. is pet friendly.
Does 20004 Wallingford Ave N. offer parking?
No, 20004 Wallingford Ave N. does not offer parking.
Does 20004 Wallingford Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20004 Wallingford Ave N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20004 Wallingford Ave N. have a pool?
No, 20004 Wallingford Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 20004 Wallingford Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 20004 Wallingford Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 20004 Wallingford Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20004 Wallingford Ave N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20004 Wallingford Ave N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20004 Wallingford Ave N. does not have units with air conditioning.
