19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Charming, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom single-family home in a quiet neighborhood in Shoreline, WA.



The fancy interior features a carpeted living room with a cozy fireplace and large sliding doors with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinets and drawers with ample storage, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and oven/range. Relaxing bedrooms with carpet floors are perfect spaces to sleep. The elegant bathrooms have vanity cabinets surmounted by a highlighted frameless mirrors, and shower/tub combo subtly partitioned by a shower curtain. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided along with electric heating. The exterior has a fenced yard and a balcony-- cool spots to unwind after a busy day.



Tenant pays the electric, cable, and internet bills. Whereas the landlord will be responsible for the water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees (all included in the rent).



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=T5ZdzZyMabp



It comes with 2 uncovered, open parking spaces (#2).



Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.



Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Veterans Memorial Park, Ballinger Lake Park, Terrace Creek Park, Hamlin Park, and Northcrest Park.



