Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2

19232 15th Avenue Northeast · (408) 917-0430
Location

19232 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1014 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Charming, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom single-family home in a quiet neighborhood in Shoreline, WA.

The fancy interior features a carpeted living room with a cozy fireplace and large sliding doors with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinets and drawers with ample storage, smooth countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and oven/range. Relaxing bedrooms with carpet floors are perfect spaces to sleep. The elegant bathrooms have vanity cabinets surmounted by a highlighted frameless mirrors, and shower/tub combo subtly partitioned by a shower curtain. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided along with electric heating. The exterior has a fenced yard and a balcony-- cool spots to unwind after a busy day.

Tenant pays the electric, cable, and internet bills. Whereas the landlord will be responsible for the water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees (all included in the rent).

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=T5ZdzZyMabp

Additional Details:
It comes with 2 uncovered, open parking spaces (#2).

Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby parks: Veterans Memorial Park, Ballinger Lake Park, Terrace Creek Park, Hamlin Park, and Northcrest Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 have any available units?
19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 has a unit available for $1,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 have?
Some of 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 currently offering any rent specials?
19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 pet-friendly?
No, 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 offer parking?
Yes, 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 does offer parking.
Does 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 have a pool?
No, 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 does not have a pool.
Does 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 have accessible units?
No, 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 does not have accessible units.
Does 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19232 15th Ave NE Unit C2 does not have units with air conditioning.
