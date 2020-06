Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1845 NE 172nd St. Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in North City - Welcome home to this well maintained spacious rambler in the North City neighborhood of Shoreline.

This lovely home offers a living room w/fireplace, formal dining as well as a large eat in kitchen. Additional family room off kitchen. Huge Master with his & hers closets and 3/4 bath. Two more good sized bedrooms and a large full bath. Nice level yard with fruit trees on a quiet street.

1st, last, & security deposit required.



