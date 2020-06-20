All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

17414 17th Pl NE

17414 17th Place Northeast · (206) 577-0591 ext. 291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17414 17th Place Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17414 17th Pl NE · Avail. Jul 18

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1530 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
17414 17th Pl NE Available 07/18/20 North City Shorline Rambler on Cul-de-Sac - This is a must-see large, nice single story house located on a quiet cul-de-sac and features: 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room that can be used for a Master Suite (has a closet), Family Room, Home Office, Entertainment room, Rec Room, etc., it has 1.75 bathrooms, a formal dining room and living room. Includes; w/d, d/w, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, 2 fireplaces (1 masonry, 1 gas), rustic hardwood floors. There is a carport and ample off street parking.The yard is large with mature landscaping and includes yard service. The backyard is completely fenced w/ Trex deck, shed, and greenhouse.

Application Fee: $45 per adult
Deposit: $2750 ($250 non-refundable carpet cleaning fee)
Pet Deposit: $300-$500 - case by case
Required at lease signing: 1st, Last, Deposit (LMR can be paid in 3 installments)
Utilities: w/s/g & electricity paid by tenant.
Other: Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

By appointment only!!!
17414 17th Pl. NE, Shoreline, WA. 98155

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

If you have any questions please Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com.

- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/bc43d19075

Keywords: Shoreline, North City, Lake Forest Park, Mountlake Terrace, North Seattle, Edmonds

We originally hoped to resume tours 6/5/2020, however with the moratorium extended to August 1st, 2020, no showings until units are vacant.
If renting property it would be site unseen, or if property is still available once vacant we will offer tours after 7/1/2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17414 17th Pl NE have any available units?
17414 17th Pl NE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17414 17th Pl NE have?
Some of 17414 17th Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17414 17th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
17414 17th Pl NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17414 17th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17414 17th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 17414 17th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 17414 17th Pl NE does offer parking.
Does 17414 17th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17414 17th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17414 17th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 17414 17th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 17414 17th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 17414 17th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 17414 17th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17414 17th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17414 17th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17414 17th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17414 17th Pl NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

