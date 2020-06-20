Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly carport clubhouse parking

17414 17th Pl NE Available 07/18/20 North City Shorline Rambler on Cul-de-Sac - This is a must-see large, nice single story house located on a quiet cul-de-sac and features: 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room that can be used for a Master Suite (has a closet), Family Room, Home Office, Entertainment room, Rec Room, etc., it has 1.75 bathrooms, a formal dining room and living room. Includes; w/d, d/w, garbage disposal, refrigerator, microwave, gas stove, 2 fireplaces (1 masonry, 1 gas), rustic hardwood floors. There is a carport and ample off street parking.The yard is large with mature landscaping and includes yard service. The backyard is completely fenced w/ Trex deck, shed, and greenhouse.



Application Fee: $45 per adult

Deposit: $2750 ($250 non-refundable carpet cleaning fee)

Pet Deposit: $300-$500 - case by case

Required at lease signing: 1st, Last, Deposit (LMR can be paid in 3 installments)

Utilities: w/s/g & electricity paid by tenant.

Other: Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)



By appointment only!!!

17414 17th Pl. NE, Shoreline, WA. 98155



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



If you have any questions please Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com.



- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/bc43d19075



We originally hoped to resume tours 6/5/2020, however with the moratorium extended to August 1st, 2020, no showings until units are vacant.

If renting property it would be site unseen, or if property is still available once vacant we will offer tours after 7/1/2020.



No Pets Allowed



