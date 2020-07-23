All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 16829 11th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
16829 11th Ave NE
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

16829 11th Ave NE

16829 11th Avenue Northeast · (206) 408-8077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Ridgecrest
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16829 11th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16829 11th Ave NE · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Shoreline Rambler Available NOW! 4 Bed 2 Bath w/spacious backyard! - Shoreline rambler on quiet street, close to shopping, schools, and I5! Master and two other bedrooms on main floor. Formal double doors enter the spacious master, with full bathroom and walk-in. Large fourth bedroom on 2nd floor. Beautiful hardwood floors in open kitchen/living area. Bright family room has gas fireplace, built-in bookcases, and view of back yard. Newer appliances! Beautiful large deck opens out to fenced in backyard. From garage step into the mud/laundry room with sink and cabinets. Pets welcome! Schedule a tour today HERE--> https://showdigs.co/ldigj

Spacious 4 bed 2 bath in Shoreline! 2080sfqt, 2 stories, with attached garage, and private back patio. Appliances less than 2 years old! Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first-month rent due upon move-in (subject to change depending on strength of application).

-Great neighborhood close to I5 in Shoreline!
-French door stainless steel fridge
-New LG W/D with steam function
-Fenced in backyard
-Large back patio
-Attached garage!
-Pet friendly!
-Available for move-in now!

Terms:
-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move-in (subject to change depending on strength of application) due on move-in
-First-month rent is due on move-in
-$49 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)
-$100 admin fee
-1 year lease minimum
-Income must equal 3X rent
-Credit score 650 minimum

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16829 11th Ave NE have any available units?
16829 11th Ave NE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16829 11th Ave NE have?
Some of 16829 11th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16829 11th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
16829 11th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16829 11th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16829 11th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 16829 11th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 16829 11th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 16829 11th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16829 11th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16829 11th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 16829 11th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 16829 11th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 16829 11th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 16829 11th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16829 11th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16829 11th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16829 11th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16829 11th Ave NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 Bedroom ApartmentsShoreline 2 Bedroom Apartments
Shoreline Apartments with BalconiesShoreline Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Shoreline Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity