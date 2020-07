Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Shoreline 4bd 2bath House with Large Yard! - Come see this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom Home. It boasts hardwood floors throughput, a fireplace, kitchen, 1 car garage and a fabulous big yard with huge deck all perfect for all your summertime fun. Don't miss this one! The house was completely repainted on the inside and has a brand new Gas Furnace that was just installed as well. Landscaping is included in the rent WOW! Close to Costco Major Bus Lines and I-5.



(RLNE5058370)