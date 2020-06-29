All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated February 28 2020

15308 5th Ave NE

15308 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

15308 5th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
15308 5th Ave NE Available 03/01/20 Cozy Shoreline Home with Huge Kitchen - Shoreline - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with hardwood floors, some wood wall paneling, huge kitchen, standard kitchen appliances and washer/dryer, full unfinished basement, back deck and large fenced yard! 1 pet negotiable with additional deposit. On the bus line and easy access to the freeway. $1,850/mo. + utilities. Available 3/1/2020. Please email or call Acer NW, Inc. for more information and/or to schedule a showing (425) 977-4068.

(RLNE5578980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15308 5th Ave NE have any available units?
15308 5th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
Is 15308 5th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
15308 5th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15308 5th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 15308 5th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 15308 5th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 15308 5th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 15308 5th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15308 5th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15308 5th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 15308 5th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 15308 5th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 15308 5th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 15308 5th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15308 5th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15308 5th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15308 5th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
