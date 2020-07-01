All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 14701 8th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
14701 8th Ave NE
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

14701 8th Ave NE

14701 8th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Ridgecrest
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14701 8th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14701 8th Ave NE Available 01/24/20 Modern Shoreline Rambler with Fenced Backyard - Pet(s)! - The cutest 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler in Shoreline with surprising modern updates. Brand new high end kitchen remodel that you will drool over! Bosch appliances, stunning countertops, huge stainless steel sink, subway tile backsplash, brand new cabinets, and a perfect kitchen island to entertain your guests.

Hardwood floors & fresh paint. Bathroom has also been updated and is as cute as can be. On demand tankless hot water heater keeps your utility bill low and the hot water flowing when you need it. Electrolux full-size washer and dryer are a wonderful amenity! Garage in back for additional storage space (see note), and plenty of off-street parking for multiple cars.

And did I mention the yard? The fruit trees will keep you and your friends well fed during the summer months. Backyard is fenced and pet-friendly with plenty of grass for running around, and sunny spaces for relaxing and gardening.

Easy access to I-5 and Lake City Way, and soon, the Link Rail station at 185th & I-5 (only 2 miles)! Walk to nearby parks. Highly-rated Shoreline schools! What more could you ask for? This wonderful home has it all and will go quickly, so set up your showing today and make it your very own!

-12 to 18 month lease required.
-All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-Landscaping and yard care is tenants responsibilities. Fallen fruit from trees must be picked up every year.
- Security Deposit of $3,000
- Pet(s) possibly negotiable with pet screening and $50/month pet rent.
- Garage should be used for storage only - ground gets wet! The garage door is on last leg, cannot be used; owner is not required to fix it.
-$40.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- $250 Administrative Fee
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

(RLNE4194588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14701 8th Ave NE have any available units?
14701 8th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 14701 8th Ave NE have?
Some of 14701 8th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14701 8th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14701 8th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14701 8th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14701 8th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 14701 8th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 14701 8th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 14701 8th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14701 8th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14701 8th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 14701 8th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 14701 8th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14701 8th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14701 8th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14701 8th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14701 8th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14701 8th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle