Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

14701 8th Ave NE Available 01/24/20 Modern Shoreline Rambler with Fenced Backyard - Pet(s)! - The cutest 2 bedroom, 1 bath rambler in Shoreline with surprising modern updates. Brand new high end kitchen remodel that you will drool over! Bosch appliances, stunning countertops, huge stainless steel sink, subway tile backsplash, brand new cabinets, and a perfect kitchen island to entertain your guests.



Hardwood floors & fresh paint. Bathroom has also been updated and is as cute as can be. On demand tankless hot water heater keeps your utility bill low and the hot water flowing when you need it. Electrolux full-size washer and dryer are a wonderful amenity! Garage in back for additional storage space (see note), and plenty of off-street parking for multiple cars.



And did I mention the yard? The fruit trees will keep you and your friends well fed during the summer months. Backyard is fenced and pet-friendly with plenty of grass for running around, and sunny spaces for relaxing and gardening.



Easy access to I-5 and Lake City Way, and soon, the Link Rail station at 185th & I-5 (only 2 miles)! Walk to nearby parks. Highly-rated Shoreline schools! What more could you ask for? This wonderful home has it all and will go quickly, so set up your showing today and make it your very own!



-12 to 18 month lease required.

-All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

-Landscaping and yard care is tenants responsibilities. Fallen fruit from trees must be picked up every year.

- Security Deposit of $3,000

- Pet(s) possibly negotiable with pet screening and $50/month pet rent.

- Garage should be used for storage only - ground gets wet! The garage door is on last leg, cannot be used; owner is not required to fix it.

-$40.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- $250 Administrative Fee

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.



(RLNE4194588)