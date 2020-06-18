14535 Whitman Avenue North

Amenities
Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in Shoreline.
The airy and furnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, carpet in the living room, a couch, a dining table, 2 cozy beds, and other decors. The kitchen with an island counter is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The lovely bedrooms are great to relax and unwind. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Forced-air heating installed for climate control.
Tenants are responsible for water ($25 per person), electricity, and trash (garbage disposal). Landlord will cover the sewage.
Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage.
Pets are not allowed on the premises.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Bitter Lake Reservoir Park and Twin Ponds Park.
The property’s Walk Score is 80/100 and Bike Score is 82/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.
