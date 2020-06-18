14535 Whitman Avenue North

Amenities

Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in Shoreline.



The airy and furnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, carpet in the living room, a couch, a dining table, 2 cozy beds, and other decors. The kitchen with an island counter is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The lovely bedrooms are great to relax and unwind. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Forced-air heating installed for climate control.



Tenants are responsible for water ($25 per person), electricity, and trash (garbage disposal). Landlord will cover the sewage.



Additional Details:

It comes with an attached 2-car garage.



Pets are not allowed on the premises.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Bitter Lake Reservoir Park and Twin Ponds Park.



The property’s Walk Score is 80/100 and Bike Score is 82/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.



