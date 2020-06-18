All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 14535 Whitman Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
14535 Whitman Avenue North
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

14535 Whitman Avenue North

14535 Whitman Avenue North · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

14535 Whitman Avenue North, Shoreline, WA 98133
Westminster Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental in Shoreline.

The airy and furnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, carpet in the living room, a couch, a dining table, 2 cozy beds, and other decors. The kitchen with an island counter is complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The lovely bedrooms are great to relax and unwind. An in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Forced-air heating installed for climate control.

Tenants are responsible for water ($25 per person), electricity, and trash (garbage disposal). Landlord will cover the sewage.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with an attached 2-car garage.

Pets are not allowed on the premises.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Bitter Lake Reservoir Park and Twin Ponds Park.

The property’s Walk Score is 80/100 and Bike Score is 82/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14535 Whitman Avenue North have any available units?
14535 Whitman Avenue North has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14535 Whitman Avenue North have?
Some of 14535 Whitman Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14535 Whitman Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
14535 Whitman Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14535 Whitman Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 14535 Whitman Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 14535 Whitman Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 14535 Whitman Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 14535 Whitman Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14535 Whitman Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14535 Whitman Avenue North have a pool?
No, 14535 Whitman Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 14535 Whitman Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 14535 Whitman Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 14535 Whitman Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14535 Whitman Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 14535 Whitman Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14535 Whitman Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14535 Whitman Avenue North?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Paceline Apartments
17202 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity