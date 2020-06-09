All apartments in Shoreline
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:41 PM

1420 NE 151st Street

1420 Northeast 151st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Northeast 151st Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ridgecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Nestled in Shoreline, this home is close to public transportation, shopping and I-5. This 2 bedroom unit features a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The first floor also offers a large living area with fireplace and plenty of storage. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom with two separate vanities/powder rooms. Make the fully enclosed outdoor courtyard your warm weather retreat. Gas grill included. Parking for two. One covered/one uncovered. Cats only with Pet Deposit. Don't miss this great opportunity. Contact Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group for your viewing today. Michael@seattlerentalgroup.com 206-419-2660

Terms: One year or longer lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 NE 151st Street have any available units?
1420 NE 151st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
What amenities does 1420 NE 151st Street have?
Some of 1420 NE 151st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 NE 151st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 NE 151st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 NE 151st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 NE 151st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1420 NE 151st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1420 NE 151st Street offers parking.
Does 1420 NE 151st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 NE 151st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 NE 151st Street have a pool?
No, 1420 NE 151st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 NE 151st Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 NE 151st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 NE 151st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 NE 151st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 NE 151st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 NE 151st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

