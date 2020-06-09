1420 NE 151st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard parking bbq/grill

Nestled in Shoreline, this home is close to public transportation, shopping and I-5. This 2 bedroom unit features a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The first floor also offers a large living area with fireplace and plenty of storage. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom with two separate vanities/powder rooms. Make the fully enclosed outdoor courtyard your warm weather retreat. Gas grill included. Parking for two. One covered/one uncovered. Cats only with Pet Deposit. Don't miss this great opportunity. Contact Michael Hughes with Seattle Rental Group for your viewing today. Michael@seattlerentalgroup.com 206-419-2660



Terms: One year or longer lease preferred