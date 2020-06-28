1235 NW 203rd ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom/2 Bath Shoreline Rambler - Available now. 3BR/2BA home convenient to Edmonds and Shoreline amenities. Fabulous layout. Formal living room with wood burning fireplace plus family room. Great outdoor space with a deck that is perfect for summertime entertaining. 2-car garage with room for storage. Terms: 12 month lease- must be approved by owner; $2,095 deposit; No Pets/No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program. Ask for details.



For more information or to arrange a showing of the property, please call John L. Scott Seattle Northwest at (206) 621-9840 or email Jamie at JamieD@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



No Pets Allowed



