Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

1235 NW 203rd ST

1235 Northwest 203rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Northwest 203rd Street, Shoreline, WA 98177
Richmond Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Shoreline Rambler - Available now. 3BR/2BA home convenient to Edmonds and Shoreline amenities. Fabulous layout. Formal living room with wood burning fireplace plus family room. Great outdoor space with a deck that is perfect for summertime entertaining. 2-car garage with room for storage. Terms: 12 month lease- must be approved by owner; $2,095 deposit; No Pets/No Smoking. Tenant pays all utilities. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program. Ask for details.

For more information or to arrange a showing of the property, please call John L. Scott Seattle Northwest at (206) 621-9840 or email Jamie at JamieD@johnlscott.com. Please remember to include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4185891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 NW 203rd ST have any available units?
1235 NW 203rd ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
Is 1235 NW 203rd ST currently offering any rent specials?
1235 NW 203rd ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 NW 203rd ST pet-friendly?
No, 1235 NW 203rd ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 1235 NW 203rd ST offer parking?
Yes, 1235 NW 203rd ST offers parking.
Does 1235 NW 203rd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 NW 203rd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 NW 203rd ST have a pool?
No, 1235 NW 203rd ST does not have a pool.
Does 1235 NW 203rd ST have accessible units?
No, 1235 NW 203rd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 NW 203rd ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1235 NW 203rd ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1235 NW 203rd ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1235 NW 203rd ST does not have units with air conditioning.
