Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

1215 NE 198th St

1215 Northeast 198th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Northeast 198th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
Ballinger

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PENDING Beautiful Shoreline House - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath - Amazing Garage! - This beautiful Shoreline house features 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and generous living spaces. The light filled living room with gleaming hardwood floors is centered around the cozy gas fireplace. The chef's kitchen features a large island with breakfast bar seating, stainless appliances, gas cook top, granite counters and tons of cabinet storage. There is a powder room off the kitchen. Step out the patio door off the kitchen and onto the deck leading to a fully fenced back yard. The master bedroom is very spacious with great closet space. The master bathroom has beautiful custom tile surrounding the shower and bath. The 2 guest bedrooms are very roomy and share the main bathroom on this level. The full size washer/dryer is conveniently located close to the bedrooms. The extra large 2 car garage has custom black and white floor and lots of work space for your projects. This house is conveniently located close to shopping, entertainment and easy freeway access.

Terms: rent - $2495; refundable security deposit - $2500; no smoking, no pets. For a private showing contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com. Applications fee is $40 per adult, charged at the time of application and is non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
