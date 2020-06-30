1129 226th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great House for Rent - Captivating & stunning remodeled; featuring high-end finishes throughout, brand new dream kitchen with SS appliances & quartz countertops, expansive new windows, custom tile & backsplash, beautiful wide plank hardwood, 2 fireplaces, walk-in shower, daylight split level, newer roof, windows, carpet and baths. Sunlight fills each room with multiple walls of windows & soaring ceilings. Relax on the enormous deck & peaceful fully fenced backyard. Easy access to I-520 & I-90. Lake Washington Schools



(RLNE5498477)