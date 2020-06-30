All apartments in Sammamish
1129 226th Ave NE

1129 226th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1129 226th Avenue Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - Captivating & stunning remodeled; featuring high-end finishes throughout, brand new dream kitchen with SS appliances & quartz countertops, expansive new windows, custom tile & backsplash, beautiful wide plank hardwood, 2 fireplaces, walk-in shower, daylight split level, newer roof, windows, carpet and baths. Sunlight fills each room with multiple walls of windows & soaring ceilings. Relax on the enormous deck & peaceful fully fenced backyard. Easy access to I-520 & I-90. Lake Washington Schools

(RLNE5498477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 226th Ave NE have any available units?
1129 226th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 1129 226th Ave NE have?
Some of 1129 226th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 226th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1129 226th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 226th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1129 226th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1129 226th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 1129 226th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 1129 226th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 226th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 226th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1129 226th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1129 226th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1129 226th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 226th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 226th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 226th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1129 226th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

