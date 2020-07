Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance hot tub media room package receiving sauna parking 24hr laundry cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Plum Tree Park apartment homes is located in Renton, WA. We are just minutes from all that Seattle, Bellevue and Kirkland offers, with easy access to I-5, I-405 and Highway 167. We are conveniently located within walking distance to Fred Meyer, Safeway and much more! The Landing is 5 minutes away where you'll find Target, Red Robin, Movie Theatre, Pet's Mart, LA Fitness, Lowes, Jimmy John's and much more! Yes...Starbucks is nearby too! Call or stop by today to take a tour!