Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9501 South 199th Street

9501 South 199th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9501 South 199th Street, Renton, WA 98055
Snake Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and check out this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath single family home in Renton! Hardwood flooring throughout the upstairs and bedrooms. Gorgeous backyard with balcony for entertaining. Dining areas offer spacious overflow for entertaining. Kitchen equipped with updated appliances, opens to large living room. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath. Downstairs include a large family room with bathroom. No Felonies, Evictions, Unlawful Detainers. Have good credit and rental/mortgage history; Combined household income = 3x rent (3 X $2200 = $6,600). Due upon signing: Rent: $2,200; Security deposit: $2,200; Pet deposit Cats only ($350/1 cat, $600/2 cats (2-pet max); Admin fee: $150 (combined, not per person). Application fee $45 per adult. Call Aaron 253-670-4042 (I live locally)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 South 199th Street have any available units?
9501 South 199th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9501 South 199th Street have?
Some of 9501 South 199th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501 South 199th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9501 South 199th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 South 199th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9501 South 199th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9501 South 199th Street offer parking?
No, 9501 South 199th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9501 South 199th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9501 South 199th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 South 199th Street have a pool?
No, 9501 South 199th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9501 South 199th Street have accessible units?
No, 9501 South 199th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 South 199th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9501 South 199th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

