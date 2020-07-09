9501 South 199th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and check out this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath single family home in Renton! Hardwood flooring throughout the upstairs and bedrooms. Gorgeous backyard with balcony for entertaining. Dining areas offer spacious overflow for entertaining. Kitchen equipped with updated appliances, opens to large living room. Master bedroom with 3/4 bath. Downstairs include a large family room with bathroom. No Felonies, Evictions, Unlawful Detainers. Have good credit and rental/mortgage history; Combined household income = 3x rent (3 X $2200 = $6,600). Due upon signing: Rent: $2,200; Security deposit: $2,200; Pet deposit Cats only ($350/1 cat, $600/2 cats (2-pet max); Admin fee: $150 (combined, not per person). Application fee $45 per adult. Call Aaron 253-670-4042 (I live locally)