8229 S 132nd St

Amenities
3 BR Rambler in Convenient Seattle Location - Application Pending:
No need to worry about climbing stairs any longer. Come preview this lovely spacious one story new construction home within city limits. This home comes with 3 bed / 2 baths, nice open floor plan. Large lot and lots of space to park your RV and or Boat. Minutes away from Boeing, I-5 and 405.
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#2082
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5326647)