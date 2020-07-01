8229 S 132nd St

Amenities

new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities new construction

3 BR Rambler in Convenient Seattle Location - Application Pending:



No need to worry about climbing stairs any longer. Come preview this lovely spacious one story new construction home within city limits. This home comes with 3 bed / 2 baths, nice open floor plan. Large lot and lots of space to park your RV and or Boat. Minutes away from Boeing, I-5 and 405.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2082



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5326647)