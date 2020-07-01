All apartments in Renton
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

8229 S 132nd St

8229 S 132nd St · No Longer Available
Location

8229 S 132nd St, Renton, WA 98178
Earlington Hill

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
3 BR Rambler in Convenient Seattle Location - Application Pending:

No need to worry about climbing stairs any longer. Come preview this lovely spacious one story new construction home within city limits. This home comes with 3 bed / 2 baths, nice open floor plan. Large lot and lots of space to park your RV and or Boat. Minutes away from Boeing, I-5 and 405.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2082

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5326647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8229 S 132nd St have any available units?
8229 S 132nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 8229 S 132nd St currently offering any rent specials?
8229 S 132nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8229 S 132nd St pet-friendly?
No, 8229 S 132nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 8229 S 132nd St offer parking?
No, 8229 S 132nd St does not offer parking.
Does 8229 S 132nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8229 S 132nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8229 S 132nd St have a pool?
No, 8229 S 132nd St does not have a pool.
Does 8229 S 132nd St have accessible units?
No, 8229 S 132nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8229 S 132nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8229 S 132nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8229 S 132nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8229 S 132nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

