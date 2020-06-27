All apartments in Renton
Last updated June 27 2019

521 S 38th Ct

521 S 38th Ct · No Longer Available
Location

521 S 38th Ct, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Extensively Updated Tri-Level! - Stylish finishes, island kitchen with granite counters and eating nook. Formal living rm plus family rm. HUGE deck in backyard overlooks greenery and fruit trees. Conveniently located near Valley Medical Center and easy highway access to Hwy 167 & I-405

Pets (no more than 2) are allowed on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2058

(RLNE4961664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 S 38th Ct have any available units?
521 S 38th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 S 38th Ct have?
Some of 521 S 38th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 S 38th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
521 S 38th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 S 38th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 S 38th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 521 S 38th Ct offer parking?
No, 521 S 38th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 521 S 38th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 S 38th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 S 38th Ct have a pool?
No, 521 S 38th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 521 S 38th Ct have accessible units?
No, 521 S 38th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 521 S 38th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 S 38th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
