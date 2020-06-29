All apartments in Renton
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:17 PM

4310 NE 5th Ct.

4310 Northeast 5th Court · No Longer Available
Location

4310 Northeast 5th Court, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 NE 5th Ct. have any available units?
4310 NE 5th Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 4310 NE 5th Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4310 NE 5th Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 NE 5th Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4310 NE 5th Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 4310 NE 5th Ct. offer parking?
No, 4310 NE 5th Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 4310 NE 5th Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 NE 5th Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 NE 5th Ct. have a pool?
No, 4310 NE 5th Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4310 NE 5th Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4310 NE 5th Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 NE 5th Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4310 NE 5th Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4310 NE 5th Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4310 NE 5th Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

