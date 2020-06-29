3800 NE 3rd Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Get a $500 move-in discount if you sign the lease and move-in in 7 days!



This captivating townhouse property rental on the family-friendly and peaceful neighborhood in Renton, WA is unfurnished. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.



The spacious and comfortable townhouses interior features recessed lighting, large windows and glass door with blinds, polished hardwood flooring and a nice fireplace. The delightful kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven/range. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Meanwhile, its elegant bathrooms have a bathtub, vanity cabinets, and shower/tub combo. The home has an in-unit washer and dryer along with gas heating and ceiling fans. Its exterior has a relaxing balconya cool spot for some much-needed R and R during downtime.



The tenant pays electricity, gas, trash, and sewage. The HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Its a pet-friendly home so pets are very much welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Smoking is prohibited in the property though.



Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Maplewood Park, Shamrock Community Park, and Windsor Hills Park.



