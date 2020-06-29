All apartments in Renton
3800 NE 3rd Pl
3800 NE 3rd Pl

3800 Northeast 3rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Northeast 3rd Place, Renton, WA 98056

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Get a $500 move-in discount if you sign the lease and move-in in 7 days!

This captivating townhouse property rental on the family-friendly and peaceful neighborhood in Renton, WA is unfurnished. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

The spacious and comfortable townhouses interior features recessed lighting, large windows and glass door with blinds, polished hardwood flooring and a nice fireplace. The delightful kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, smooth granite countertop, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and oven/range. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Meanwhile, its elegant bathrooms have a bathtub, vanity cabinets, and shower/tub combo. The home has an in-unit washer and dryer along with gas heating and ceiling fans. Its exterior has a relaxing balconya cool spot for some much-needed R and R during downtime.

The tenant pays electricity, gas, trash, and sewage. The HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Its a pet-friendly home so pets are very much welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Smoking is prohibited in the property though.

Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Maplewood Park, Shamrock Community Park, and Windsor Hills Park.

(RLNE5565190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 NE 3rd Pl have any available units?
3800 NE 3rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 NE 3rd Pl have?
Some of 3800 NE 3rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 NE 3rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3800 NE 3rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 NE 3rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 NE 3rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3800 NE 3rd Pl offer parking?
No, 3800 NE 3rd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3800 NE 3rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 NE 3rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 NE 3rd Pl have a pool?
No, 3800 NE 3rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3800 NE 3rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 3800 NE 3rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 NE 3rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 NE 3rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
