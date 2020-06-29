All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 320 S 20th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
320 S 20th Pl
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

320 S 20th Pl

320 South 20th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

320 South 20th Place, Renton, WA 98055
Valley Vue

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Home with Exquisite Upgrades! - If you like to entertain friends and family, this is the house for you! You'll absolutely love all the storage space, including kitchen island and pantry. The chef kitchen flows into both a convenient breakfast nook and the living room. With soaring vaulted ceilings, the living room is a beautiful space, flooded with natural light from all the windows! Downstairs you'll find the perfect Bonus Room - Man cave with customized wet bar and full bath.

Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, including a lovely Master Suite & Bathroom also featuring a double-sink vanity and shower stall. The backyard is a a haven wrapped within a greenbelt, boasting a large paved area where you can BBQ, dance, or even set up a basketball hoop! As the weather heats up, you'll cool down with Air Conditioning, yet another perk of this must see home! You're just several minutes to I-405, 5 miles to I-5, minutes to Valley Medical Center, and 20 min to Downtown Bellevue.

Landscaping included. Small dogs accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Now

#4065

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5146419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 S 20th Pl have any available units?
320 S 20th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 S 20th Pl have?
Some of 320 S 20th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 S 20th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
320 S 20th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 S 20th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 S 20th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 320 S 20th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 320 S 20th Pl offers parking.
Does 320 S 20th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 S 20th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 S 20th Pl have a pool?
No, 320 S 20th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 320 S 20th Pl have accessible units?
No, 320 S 20th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 320 S 20th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 S 20th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St
Renton, WA 98055
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S
Renton, WA 98057
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE
Renton, WA 98056
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College