320 S 20th Pl

Gorgeous Home with Exquisite Upgrades! - If you like to entertain friends and family, this is the house for you! You'll absolutely love all the storage space, including kitchen island and pantry. The chef kitchen flows into both a convenient breakfast nook and the living room. With soaring vaulted ceilings, the living room is a beautiful space, flooded with natural light from all the windows! Downstairs you'll find the perfect Bonus Room - Man cave with customized wet bar and full bath.



Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, including a lovely Master Suite & Bathroom also featuring a double-sink vanity and shower stall. The backyard is a a haven wrapped within a greenbelt, boasting a large paved area where you can BBQ, dance, or even set up a basketball hoop! As the weather heats up, you'll cool down with Air Conditioning, yet another perk of this must see home! You're just several minutes to I-405, 5 miles to I-5, minutes to Valley Medical Center, and 20 min to Downtown Bellevue.



Landscaping included. Small dogs accepted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Now



#4065



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5146419)