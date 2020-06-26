All apartments in Renton
3129 Talbot Rd S
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3129 Talbot Rd S

3129 Talbot Rd S · No Longer Available
Location

3129 Talbot Rd S, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/15/19 Charming home near Valley Medical Center - Property Id: 137838

Welcome to this charming recently updated rambler on Talbot Hill. Beautiful, spacious and open concept kitchen with new cabinet and counter tops. New carpet in rooms and updated bathroom. Spacious livingroom with fireplace and lots of natural light. Huge yard and R/V parking.

The home is at convenient location in Renton with Valley Medical center, grocery centers(Fred Meyer & 99 Ranch Market), IKEA, South center mall, the Landing in Renton, and SEATAC Airport all within 15 minute commute. Easy access to I-405, Hwy 515 and Hwy 167.

Viewing of this home will be available for viewing starting 8/15.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137838p
Property Id 137838

(RLNE5052240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Talbot Rd S have any available units?
3129 Talbot Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 Talbot Rd S have?
Some of 3129 Talbot Rd S's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 Talbot Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Talbot Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Talbot Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 Talbot Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 3129 Talbot Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 3129 Talbot Rd S offers parking.
Does 3129 Talbot Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3129 Talbot Rd S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Talbot Rd S have a pool?
No, 3129 Talbot Rd S does not have a pool.
Does 3129 Talbot Rd S have accessible units?
No, 3129 Talbot Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Talbot Rd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3129 Talbot Rd S has units with dishwashers.
