312 S Tobin St
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

312 S Tobin St

312 South Tobin Street · No Longer Available
Location

312 South Tobin Street, Renton, WA 98057
Downtown Renton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
312 S Tobin St Available 07/01/19 Lovely craftsman home with lots of space and big yard - This is a charming older home remodeled recently. It has high ceilings on the ground floor. Entering the house into an open and bright living room, crown molding door way leads to spacious and lovely kitchen. There are two large bedrooms and one full bath on the ground floor. Following the wooden stairway upstairs, there are two cozy bedrooms, one full bath and a sitting area. Basement is 790sqft fully finished that can be used as a family room. It has a shower, laundry bathroom with lots of storage. Note that this 790sqft is in addition to the 1580 sqft of living space.
Conveniently located in downtown Renton, easy to get around.
front yard or street parking.
Large back yard, front patio and small back deck.
You will love this cute home!
This home is available starting 7/1/2019. Currently occupied, so please do not disturb tenants.
Pets considered depending on number, kind and disposition. Please call to discuss.425-802-1308

(RLNE3344016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 S Tobin St have any available units?
312 S Tobin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 312 S Tobin St currently offering any rent specials?
312 S Tobin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 S Tobin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 S Tobin St is pet friendly.
Does 312 S Tobin St offer parking?
No, 312 S Tobin St does not offer parking.
Does 312 S Tobin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 S Tobin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 S Tobin St have a pool?
No, 312 S Tobin St does not have a pool.
Does 312 S Tobin St have accessible units?
No, 312 S Tobin St does not have accessible units.
Does 312 S Tobin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 S Tobin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 S Tobin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 S Tobin St does not have units with air conditioning.
