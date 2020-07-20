Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

312 S Tobin St Available 07/01/19 Lovely craftsman home with lots of space and big yard - This is a charming older home remodeled recently. It has high ceilings on the ground floor. Entering the house into an open and bright living room, crown molding door way leads to spacious and lovely kitchen. There are two large bedrooms and one full bath on the ground floor. Following the wooden stairway upstairs, there are two cozy bedrooms, one full bath and a sitting area. Basement is 790sqft fully finished that can be used as a family room. It has a shower, laundry bathroom with lots of storage. Note that this 790sqft is in addition to the 1580 sqft of living space.

Conveniently located in downtown Renton, easy to get around.

front yard or street parking.

Large back yard, front patio and small back deck.

You will love this cute home!

This home is available starting 7/1/2019. Currently occupied, so please do not disturb tenants.

Pets considered depending on number, kind and disposition. Please call to discuss.425-802-1308



(RLNE3344016)