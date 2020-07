Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Apt for Rent - Light & Bright upper level unit with very high ceilings in gated community! 2bed/2bath, very open floor plan, living room w/ corner fireplace and private glass deck to see out! Dining Room off spacious kitchen (all appliances included) w/ breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining! Large master suite w/ spacious double sink vanity & a large walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom & guest bath are great size! HUGE 2 car garage with TONS of storage!



(RLNE4998111)