286 Glennwood Ct SE

Amenities

pet friendly playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful home in Liberty Ridge community! - ***Open House Saturday Feb 16th 2019 from 2:30pm to 3:30pm***



This 2-story 3B/2.5B single family house has a large bonus room upstairs, 1900 sqft of bright open layout with lots of natural light, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Cute backyard requires little maintenance. Only minutes away from highway, parks, playgrounds and Cedar River Trail.



Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2023



(RLNE4709556)