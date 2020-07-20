All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 286 Glennwood Ct SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
286 Glennwood Ct SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

286 Glennwood Ct SE

286 Glennwood Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

286 Glennwood Court Southeast, Renton, WA 98056
Liberty Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful home in Liberty Ridge community! - ***Open House Saturday Feb 16th 2019 from 2:30pm to 3:30pm***

This 2-story 3B/2.5B single family house has a large bonus room upstairs, 1900 sqft of bright open layout with lots of natural light, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Cute backyard requires little maintenance. Only minutes away from highway, parks, playgrounds and Cedar River Trail.

Pets allowed on case by case with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2023

(RLNE4709556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Glennwood Ct SE have any available units?
286 Glennwood Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 286 Glennwood Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
286 Glennwood Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Glennwood Ct SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 286 Glennwood Ct SE is pet friendly.
Does 286 Glennwood Ct SE offer parking?
No, 286 Glennwood Ct SE does not offer parking.
Does 286 Glennwood Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Glennwood Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Glennwood Ct SE have a pool?
No, 286 Glennwood Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 286 Glennwood Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 286 Glennwood Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Glennwood Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 Glennwood Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Glennwood Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 286 Glennwood Ct SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl
Renton, WA 98058
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeKennydale
Earlington Hill
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College